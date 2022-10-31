Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Plexus Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 157,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Plexus
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
