Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 157,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Plexus

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

