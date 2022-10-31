TomoChain Reaches Market Cap of $40.15 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,163,300 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

