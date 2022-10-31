Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VV stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $176.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,015. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day moving average is $181.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

