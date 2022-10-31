Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,898. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average is $159.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.