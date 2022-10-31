Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,259. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

