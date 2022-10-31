Toromont Industries (TIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$1.30 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TSE:TIH opened at C$103.59 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.78.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,229 shares in the company, valued at C$20,957,617.34. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,525. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$32,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,957,617.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,792.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.