Traders Buy High Volume of Gogoro Put Options (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,400 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,847% compared to the average daily volume of 226 put options.

Gogoro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gogoro will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gogoro Inc. ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gogoro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Articles

