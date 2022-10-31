Traders Buy High Volume of Gogoro Put Options (NASDAQ:GGR)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGRGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,400 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,847% compared to the average daily volume of 226 put options.

Gogoro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gogoro will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGRGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gogoro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Articles

