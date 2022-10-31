TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Bought by Marquard & Bahls AG

Marquard & Bahls AG grew its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,681,100 shares during the quarter. TransAlta accounts for approximately 12.1% of Marquard & Bahls AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marquard & Bahls AG owned 5.55% of TransAlta worth $171,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,965. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. TransAlta’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.