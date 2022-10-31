Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.96. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Tremor International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $573.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

