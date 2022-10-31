Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Tribe has a market capitalization of $112.72 million and $5.37 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.04 or 0.31498849 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

