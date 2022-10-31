Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:TROX opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
