tru Independence LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.09 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

