tru Independence LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

