TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE opened at $1.52 on Monday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $137.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 89.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

