TrueWealth Financial Partners Acquires 2,889 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.4% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

