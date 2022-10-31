Truist Financial Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.88.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $96.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.