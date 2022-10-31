Truist Financial Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $29.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.31.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

