Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.17

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 1378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.