Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 64,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,205,396 shares.The stock last traded at $28.60 and had previously closed at $28.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $150,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

