two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TWO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWOA remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. TWO has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOA. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in TWO by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 84,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in TWO by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TWO by 389.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 125,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TWO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

