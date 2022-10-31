Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $469.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $330.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

