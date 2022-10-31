Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT Lowered to €40.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €48.50 ($49.49) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €54.00 ($55.10) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

UBSFY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. 119,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

