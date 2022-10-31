UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.56.

UDR stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UDR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in UDR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in UDR by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UDR by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 377,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

