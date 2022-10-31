UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.56.
UDR Price Performance
UDR stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
UDR Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UDR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in UDR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in UDR by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UDR by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 377,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.