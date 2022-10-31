Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in October

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,034.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Uni-Select Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $26.64 on Monday. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

