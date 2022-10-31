Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.92.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

