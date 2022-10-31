Uniswap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $159.06 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00034111 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.38 billion and $159.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

