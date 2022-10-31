United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

United Co.s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:UNC opened at C$99.00 on Monday. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$85.00 and a 1-year high of C$113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$99.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.29.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

