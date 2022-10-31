United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.49–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.64. 1,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,211. The firm has a market cap of $669.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $219.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in United Fire Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Fire Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

