United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.49–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United Fire Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 1,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,211. The firm has a market cap of $669.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.04. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $219.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

