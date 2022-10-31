United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

United States Steel Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of X stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

