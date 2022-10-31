United Therapeutics (UTHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $232.15 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,612 shares of company stock worth $5,920,527 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

