UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Short Interest Update

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.44 on Friday, hitting $551.24. 2,761,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,435. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

