UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $4.53 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.32 billion and $3.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00021852 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00270130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003747 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.51027905 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,578,928.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.