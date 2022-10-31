Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,333 shares of company stock worth $1,847,767 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Upwork by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Upwork by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after purchasing an additional 174,378 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Upwork has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

