Uquid Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.75 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $83.88 million and $5.75 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $8.39 or 0.00041129 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

