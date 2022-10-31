USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.43 billion and approximately $4.47 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.75 or 0.31406266 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012260 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,427,177,957 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
