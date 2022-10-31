USD Partners (USDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. USD Partners had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 261.10%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.15 million. On average, analysts expect USD Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USDP opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares during the period. 8.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

