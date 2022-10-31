USDD Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $723.01 million and approximately $49.56 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,038 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

