V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $36.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NYSE VFC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. V.F. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

