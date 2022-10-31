V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Guggenheim

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

VFC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

