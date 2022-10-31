V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VFC. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.