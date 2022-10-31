Valaris (VAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after acquiring an additional 640,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Valaris by 359.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 439,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

