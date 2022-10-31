Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

VNDA stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.11 million, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

