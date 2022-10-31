Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.76. 27,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,382. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87.

