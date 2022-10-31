Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 314,358 shares.The stock last traded at $145.99 and had previously closed at $147.02.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 149.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $417,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

