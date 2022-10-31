Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Varex Imaging comprises about 1.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.24% of Varex Imaging worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VREX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,537 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 242,070 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 147,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 119,241 shares during the last quarter.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

