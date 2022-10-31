Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.73 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 1,223,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,563. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.31.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

