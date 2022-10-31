Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $323.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 53,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

