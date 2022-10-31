Velas Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $91.61 million and $1.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00092981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00069828 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,369,776,088 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

