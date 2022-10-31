Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.53 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.53 million and $41.66 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02171647 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,937,288.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

